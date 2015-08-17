Morgan Freeman pays tribute to granddaughter following her 'senseless' killing

Morgan Freeman is mourning the death of his step-granddaughter E'Dena Hines who was killed on a Manhattan street on Sunday morning. Police responding to a 911 call at around 3am found 33-year-old E'Dena lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her chest. She was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.



A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody at the scene, in front of E'Dena's apartment on West 162nd Street.

Following the tragedy, Morgan has paid tribute to E'Dena, whose grandmother was Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, the actor's first wife.



"The world will never know her artistry and talent and how much she had to offer," he said in a statement. "Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."



Writing on Facebook, he added: "I want to acknowledge the tremendous outpouring of love and support my family has received regarding the tragic and senseless passing of my granddaughter. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."



E'Dena studied acting at New York University and taught underprivileged children in Memphis, Tennessee. In a recent blog post, the actress spoke about how she is often described as "energetic, loud and animated" on set.



"I thought I was the group cheerleader, giving them what they needed to keep going cause I was blessed with exuberant amounts of energy, but, I was more exhausted when it counted," she wrote.



"While everyone else would be relaxing on breaks, I was entertaining or so I thought. I also became aware that my voice was always heard above others, which meant they knew all about me, but I didn't actually know a lot about them.



"Ahhhh… There is something beautiful in knowing you can find stillness and be silent, but you can also be a ball of power."