Kim Kardashian bonds with brother Rob during family workouts

Kim Kardashian appears to be supporting her brother Rob as he tries to get back into shape. The mum-to-be, who previously said her brother is "not comfortable in his own skin" after gaining over 100 pounds, is helping him to lose weight with a series of gruelling workouts.

The 34-year-old joined her brother for an early morning workout on Tuesday, telling her fans on Twitter: "Rise & Grind! Workout time!!!!!! With @robkardashian."

Kim and Rob Kardashian have been working out together

The brother-sister duo appear to have become workout buddies over recent weeks judging by their social media posts. Kim said they had been on the "hardest hike ever" in another tweet earlier this month, showing she is by her brother's side throughout his mission to lose weight.

"Just went on the hardest hike ever today with @robkardashian," Kim wrote in a tweet which Rob later shared with the caption: "GOOD work gurrrrrrrllllll."

Rise & Grind! Workout time!!!!! With @robkardashian ❤️💪🏽 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2015

The 28-year-old also suggested he was exercising again in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Spotted these fools on the morning workout," Rob captioned a photo of his younger sister Kylie Jenner wearing a sports bra, leggings and trainers alongside her boyfriend Tyga.

Rob has been keeping a low profile over the past couple of years after reportedly battling depression and gaining weight, and Kim suggested that he was still struggling to get over the death of their father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

Spotted these fools on the morning workout A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Aug 24, 2015 at 11:39am PDT

Rob bumped into sister Kylie Jenner and Tyga during his workout

"I don't necessarily think it's because of the fame," Kim told The Today Show in April. "I think it's been circumstances in his life that he just hasn't really dealt with."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said her brother was "working really hard to get back to where he wants to be," and it appears he is now ready to take baby steps back into the public arena, including making a return to his Instagram account with a series of posts including playful memes involving Kim, her husband Kanye West and their adorable daughter North West.