Sophie Ellis-Bextor glows at charity gala ahead of due date

Sophie Ellis-Bextor continued her run of impressive maternity style as she attended a charity fundraiser on Thursday night. The mum-to-be, who is expecting her fourth child this autumn, was glowing as she walked the red carpet at the Nepal Youth Foundation UK VIP Fundraiser at Banqueting House, London.

The singer showed off her prominent baby bump in a colourful printed maxi dress teamed with white block heel court shoes and her hair tied back into a ponytail.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is expecting her fourth child this autumn

Sophie's outing comes as she approaches her due date, with the singer revealing she had performed her final gig ahead of her maternity leave at the weekend. The 36-year-old shared a picture on Instagram proudly showing off her bump, telling fans: "Did what I think is the final live show before bambino for the Gift of Life foundation last night. Still busting out the disco moves but getting harder to see my setlist/ my feet."

The Murder on the Dance Floor singer, who has been married to The Feeling bassist Richard Jones for ten years now, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child back in May. She had sparked pregnancy rumours earlier in the month with a tiny bump, but waited to confirm the news on Twitter. "Hello all. Been finding it a bit nice-but-strange to be congratulated on a pregnancy I haven't actually announced yet…" Sophie wrote.



The mum-of-three then shared a photo of husband Richard pointing a finger at her stomach, asking: "What do you think, @thefeeling R? Is there a baby in there?"

Did what I think is the final live show before bambino for the Gift of Life foundation last night. Still busting out the disco moves but getting harder to see the setlist/my feet. 🎶 A photo posted by @sophieellisbextor on Sep 27, 2015 at 2:09am PDT

Sophie performed her final show before she gives birth on Sunday

Richard replied, saying; "Yes there is!", leaving Sophie to confirm the news with a final tweet.



"Ah ok, cool! Mystery solved. Baby in autumn. Lovely! As you were. Xx."

Sophie and Richard celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in June. The couple are already parents to three boys – Sonny, 11, Kit, six, and three-year-old Ray.



The star, who released her fifth studio album, Wanderlust, last year, has previously said that having children has helped her career. "It's made me a better performer, a better artist, a happier person," she told the Independent. "I wouldn't have done half the things I've done if I hadn't become a mum."