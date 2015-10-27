Ronan Keating celebrates Storm's birthday with wedding throwback photo

Ronan Keating celebrated his wife Storm's birthday on Tuesday by sharing a fun throwback photo from their wedding in August. The Boyzone star described his wife as the "most remarkable incredible lady I have ever known" in a touching birthday message on Instagram.

The sweet snap shows the newlyweds dressed up in top hats, with Storm pointing a finger at Ronan as they both pucker up for a kiss.

Allow me a moment to Gush about my Girl. Happy Birthday to the most remarkable incredible lady I have ever known. Every day is an adventure by your side. Love every moment. Thank you for picking me. Love you Angel. X A photo posted by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Oct 27, 2015 at 3:32am PDT

"Allow me a moment to gush about my girl," Ronan wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the most remarkable incredible lady I have ever known. Every day is an adventure by your side.

"Love every moment. Thank you for picking me. Love you Angel. X".

Ronan was not the only member of the Keating clan to wish Storm a happy birthday on the social networking site; the singer's ten-year-old daughter Ali also shared a wedding photo of herself with Storm and her siblings Jack and Missy, writing that she is "one of the best step-moms ever".

Ronan and Storm attended the Spectre premiere together on Monday

Storm married Ronan in a romantic ceremony in Scotland, featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine in August. The couple are still happily in the honeymoon period and appeared as loved-up as ever as they joined a bevy of stars at the world premiere of Spectre in London on Monday night.

The couple are currently on the hunt for a new home in Dublin, and have also revealed that they would like to start a family of their own in the near future too.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Storm confided: "Ronan's children don't need to ask the baby question, they know how we feel, and there's no secret. It's something we'd love and we'd be blessed because God knows, it's not easy these days for everybody.

"We have to see how it all falls into place. I'd love to be [a mother]. I already have Ronan's three under my wing in some form – that has been a really wonderful experience for me and has opened my eyes in a different way. We'll see, fingers crossed and hopefully."