Ronan Keating whisks Storm Uechtritz off to paradise for a pre-wedding break

Ronan Keating and his fiancée Storm Uechtritz have jetted off to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean for a romantic pre-wedding holiday. The couple, who exclusively announced their engagement in HELLO! magazine in April, touched down in paradise over the weekend.

It wasn't long before the pair hit the sandy, white beach and shared photos of their idyllic getaway on Instagram. Storm, 34, was the first to reach out to her fans, writing about her much-needed break after months of wedding planning.

"Arrived in paradise 🍹🌴 Time for a little pre-wedding unwind after a stressful few months, didn't dream #ViceroySugarBeach was THIS incredible! #SoExcited #QualityTime #Relax #Unwind #Luxury #Resort #StLucia #Sunshine," she captioned the snap.

The lovebirds are enjoying a pre-wedding break in the Caribbean

Her fiancé Ronan followed suit, posting a photo of his summer hat and glass of wine set against the beach backdrop. "Just arrived in paradise with my @stormuechtritz @viceroyhotels #sugarbeach where have you been all my life. This album may take a #Reggae turn 🎸," he wrote.

It looks like TV producer Storm has had her hands full balancing work with wedding planning. A few days ago she took to Instagram to show off some beautiful bridalwear that she had helped design, while also playfully writing "@rokeating just you wait" in her caption.

The photo collage showed the blonde beauty rifling through some clothing and sitting down with a designer who was mid-sketch.

Bride-to-be Storm Uechtritz admitted she had had a few "stressful months" wedding planning

Storm and Ronan have been together for three years, and got engaged immediately after the singer's divorce from his ex-wife of 17 years Yvonne Connolly was finalised.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Ronan, 38, revealed how he popped the question to Storm twice – first during a romantic holiday in Thailand and then in his native Ireland in front of his kids.

Ronan Keating proposed twice – once in Thailand and once in front of his kids

The former Boyzone star decided to propose the first time when he and Storm were watching the sun rise in Thailand. "Everyone on the island was fast asleep and there we were, just the two of us, witnessing the most beautiful sunrise we've ever seen," said Ronan.

When they returned to Ireland, the first people they told were Ronan's children from his previous marriage – Jack, 16, Missy, 14 and nine-year-old Ali.

"Storm isn't just marrying me. There are four of us involved," he said. "Storm has an amazing relationship with the kids, which is very important."