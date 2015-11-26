Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with a tribute to mum Victoria

Romeo Beckham may be the model of the family, but older brother Brooklyn showed that he too could hold his own with his style. The 16-year-old delighted fans by sharing an arty black-and-white photo on Instagram with his mum Victoria.

While followers commented on his handsome features and dapper look, Brooklyn was keen to draw attention to the close bond he shares with his mum.

There was no need for words as the eldest Beckham boy simply captioned the photo with a heart-shaped emoticon.

❤️ A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Nov 26, 2015 at 8:06am PST

The photo looks to have been taken after Brooklyn presented his mum with a fashion award

"Beautiful pic of Mother and first born child :-)," wrote one fan, while another enthusiastically commented, "I love your Mom!!! She's an inspiration to life!!!"

The photo seems to have been taken earlier this month, when Brooklyn and Victoria attended the Glamour Awards in New York together.

The senior school student was invited to present his fashion designer mum with the Fashion Force prize, and it was clear from their exchange that Brooklyn was thrilled with the task.

VIEW GALLERY

Victoria praised her husband David, saying he is an "incredible father"

Embracing his presenting duties, Brooklyn said: "I'm so proud of it, and I'm so happy to be here tonight. I love you!"

Victoria, resplendent in a red form-fitting gown from her own label, made a heartfelt speech that paid tribute to her husband.

"Running a business, my work with UNAIDs and most importantly being a mum wouldn't be possible without David," said the former Spice Girl. "Not only is he the most incredible father, but he is supportive and someone who loves and inspires me every single day."

She added: "Me standing here tonight accepting this award proves that if you dream big and you work hard, there are no limits to what you can achieve."