Cheryl Fernandez-Versini shows off her maternal side at X Factor rehearsals

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini proved how good she is with children when she hungout with the X Factor contestants children on Friday. Whilst her act Reggie N Bollie were rehearsing for Saturday night’s show, the singer took some time out to cuddle up to Reggie’s two sons and contestant Louisa Johnson’s little brother.



Reggie’s two young sons seemed to be enjoying themselves as they sat alongside the Girls Aloud singer on the judge’s panel. As well as inviting the contestant’s children to visit the set, a group of young kids from the Rays of Sunshine charity were allowed to come on set and have fun with the judges.

Cheryl looked after the young boys whilst their singers rehearsed

The young boys and girls from the charity, which grants wishes for children with serious and life-limiting illnesses across the UK, were invited up onto the large X Factor stage to perform a dance alongside Cheryl and fellow judge Rita Ora.



After the fun and games with the children the adults returned to serious rehearsals. All four judges were seen giving their remaining contestants advice as they go into the quarterfinals this weekend.

Contestant Reggie was delighted to reunited with his two sons

On the Saturday evening show Lauren, Louisa, Reggie N Bollie, 4th Impact and Che Chesterman will perform two songs each, in a bid to convince the audience at home to vote for them and to keep them in the competition.



In a twist one of the songs the acts will perform has been chosen by the public via a twitter vote. Often opting for big dramatic songs the public opted for Che Chesterman to tackle Adele’s latest hit Hello, whilst curren favourite Louisa Johnson will be taking on Justin Bieber’s new release Love Yourself.