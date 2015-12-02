Brooklyn Beckham shows off incredible skateboard skills

David Beckham appears to have passed his sporty genes on to his eldest son Brooklyn judging by his latest Instagram video. The 16-year-old took to the social networking site to show off his amazing skateboard skills on Tuesday.

The talented teen performed tricks in a short video, which received hundreds of comments from his adoring fans, who commented: "When Brooklyn Beckham slays you at skateboarding," and others adding: "Putting the Biebs to shame, snap!"

Double back side flip @callum.skatez_ A video posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 1, 2015 at 11:19am PST

As well as showing off his skateboarding prowess, Brooklyn also uses his Instagram to share sweet family photos, including a recent tribute to his mum Victoria. The teen delighted followers by posting an arty black-and-white photo of himself and his mum together, captioned simply by a heart emoticon.

The photo seems to have been taken in November, when Brooklyn and Victoria attended the Glamour Awards in New York together. The senior school student was invited to present his fashion designer mum with the Fashion Force prize, and it was clear from their exchange that Brooklyn was thrilled with the task.

Embracing his presenting duties, Brooklyn said: "I'm so proud of it, and I'm so happy to be here tonight. I love you!"

Brooklyn is quickly becoming just as popular as his dad

Brooklyn has seen his popularity skyrocket over the last 12 months, and has quickly clocked up over five million followers on social media. In fact, his dad recently admitted that Brooklyn was beginning to surpass him in the popularity stakes.

"It's interesting going out with him though because he gets so much attention when we're out," David revealed on Manchester radio station KEY 103.

"We normally get people now coming up and saying, 'Would you mind taking a picture with me?', and they're actually talking to Brooklyn rather than myself. And I'm the one that takes the picture!"