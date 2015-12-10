Justin Theroux shares first Instagram photo of wife Jennifer Aniston

Ever since Justin Theroux joined Instagram one week ago, fans have been hoping to see photos of his wife Jennifer Aniston. On Wednesday, that day finally came – with Justin posting his very first picture of the actress.



The handsome 44-year-old uploaded a snapshot taken from behind of his social media-shy wife, wearing a strapless red gown and posing with her hands on her hips. "#wcw," Justin captioned the picture, proudly declaring Jennifer his 'Woman Crush Wednesday', "#valentinored #xo."

#wcw #valentinored #xo A photo posted by @justintheroux on Dec 9, 2015 at 6:07am PST

The photo of the A-list star was taken at the 2013 Academy Awards, where Jennifer and Justin walked the red carpet together. For the Oscars that year, the star opted for a striking red Valentino dress that showcased her slim figure. At the time, Jennifer and Justin were engaged – the couple married in a secret ceremony on 5 August.



Justin signed up to Instagram on 2 December – and instantly proved popular, racking up over 20,000 followers in just a few hours.



But don't expect Jennifer to be following suit anytime soon. The former Friends star doesn't have a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account, and has been open about not wanting to join the world of social media.

She recently spoke about the stress of taking over the Living Proof beauty Instagram account this summer. "I was so stressed out, sweating bullets," she told People. "It was too much pressure. For the Kardashians, it's a career."



She added: "Kids aren't speaking to each other anymore. I was with friends of ours from Vermont and their two kids don't have an iPhone or iPad. They were nine and 12 and were the most interesting adults. Seeing other kids on their (phones) all the time, it makes me sad."



Similarly, Jennifer doesn't understand Justin's love of video games. "Wifey is like, 'Where are you?' She still doesn't see it as a social app," he told E! News last month, shortly before the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.



"Like, I am hanging out with my friends – technically – and she's like, 'No. You are sitting there watching a TV playing a game'. She's not understanding."



But, he added: "She knows that I love it, so she's very tolerant."