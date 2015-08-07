Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding: everything you need to know

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux managed to pull off the impossible when they tied the knot in a secret A-list wedding on Wednesday. The couple exchanged vows at their beautiful Bel Air mansion, almost three years to the day after they got engaged – and were joined by a number of famous friends as they celebrated becoming Mr and Mrs.



Jennifer, 46, was supported on her big day by her long-time best friend Courteney Cox, who served as her maid of honour. Justin, meanwhile, asked his pal Scott Campbell to be his best man, according to People. Scott, who is married to actress Lake Bell, is a tattoo artist, who has inked the 43-year-old groom on a number of occasions.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married in a secret ceremony on Wednesday





Around 75 guests were invited to the intimate backyard wedding – and the list included some big names.



Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Tobey Maguire and his jewellery designer wife Jennifer Meyer were all on hand to watch as Jennifer and Justin said 'I do', while famed photographer and close friend Terry Richardson was there to capture the big day.



The couple were married by a pastor, and after exchanging rings created especially for them by celebrity jewellery designer Jennifer, they were serenaded by Sia singing her big hit Chandelier.



It was then time for the celebrations to really begin. The newlyweds and their guests dined on everything from chicken, fish, sausage, fettuccine carbonara with pork and mostacciolo pasta with red sauce, according to Us Weekly. "It was really, really good," a source said of the food, adding that the wedding cake - a giant vanilla and strawberry cake – was "delicious!"



The party lasted until 3am, with Courteney reportedly the last to leave. The next day, the newlyweds were seen boarding a private plane, heading off for a luxury honeymoon in Bora Bora.