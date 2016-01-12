Iman's touching tributes to husband David Bowie as end neared

His millions of fans around the world might have been unaware – but David Bowie's devoted wife Iman knew when the end was near. The Somalian supermodel, who was married to the musician for nearly 24 years, shared a number of photographs of her husband in the days leading up to his death – ranging from his Ziggy Stardust days to a snapshot of David on stage in the Eighties with Tina Turner.



She also posted some particularly poignant messages on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, beginning on Saturday when she uploaded an image onto her Twitter account that read: "Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

David Bowie and Iman were married for nearly 24 years



The following day – the day of David's death – she shared another message which said: "The struggle is real, but so is God." Iman captioned the post "#rise."



Iman has not publicly commented on the passing of her beloved husband, but she also shared a number of touching messages to mark his 69th birthday on Friday.

The supermodel posted this poignant message the day before her husband passed away



"I will love you til the day I die, I will see you in the sky #tonight happy birthday mr. bowie," she captioned the photo of David with singer Tina. "Happy birthday to the man who fell to earth. Forever Bowie," another message read.



David – born David Jones - and Iman married in 1992 and are parents to one daughter together, 15-year-old Alexandria, known as Lexi.



The couple kept their long-term romance out of the spotlight – but in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2010, Iman gave a glimpse inside their successful marriage.

She then shared this post on the day of David's death

"David doesn't fight," she said. "He is English, so he just stays quiet. I'm the screamer. Then he always makes me laugh. It's like cabaret.



"I keep him entertained too. I still fancy him – totally! – after all these years."

Iman also paid tribute to David on Friday - his 69th birthday

More recently, in 2014, she told the Guardian: "I fell in love with David Jones. I did not fall in love with David Bowie. Bowie is just a persona. He's a singer, an entertainer. David Jones in the man I met."



She also said her husband was a "homebody". "David is even more of a homebody than I am. At least I go to parties once in a while," she said. "I also think there is nothing that he hasn't seen. He's been to all the parties that there are."