Cheryl Fernandez-Versini to keep her surname as she prepares to divorce Jean-Bernard

It sounds like Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is keeping her married name. The singer may be divorcing her husband Jean-Bernard but she seems eager to keep his surname according to official documents that have come to light.

The documents relate to Cheryl's company CC Couture Ltd and show a specific request that all paperwork uses her current name, The Sun reports. Cheryl set up the firm in 2011 to handle her finances.

It may not come as a surprise that the X Factor judge has decided to keep her estranged partner's name.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

According to official documents, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is keeping her surname

When she divorced her first husband Ashley Cole in 2010, Cheryl still wanted to be referred to as Cheryl Cole and not her maiden name, Cheryl Tweedy.

She explained that it would be a hassle to change and that Tweedy would be "going backwards" to her "old, old" self. Cheryl added that she no longer associates Cole with her ex-footballer love who had an affair, nor was it something she wanted to "have to go through, for his mistakes".

"It doesn't feel like his name," Cheryl told The Times. "[It feels] like I own it. And I've built a lot of my life around it... I mean, my passport! You have to send your passport off for weeks. I don't have weeks to send my passport off."

VIEW GALLERY

The singer and her husband Jean-Bernard have been the subject of divorce rumours

The singer was, however, rumoured to want her "Mrs C" tattoo removed from the back of her neck. The inking was still visible when she married Jean-Bernard in July 2014.

Since 2012, Cheryl has been releasing music under her first name alone. This started with the release of her single Call My Name, which formed part of her A Million Lights album.

Even after marrying Jean-Bernard, Cheryl chose to stick to the mononym for professional purposes. She changed her social media handles to "CherylOfficial" and explained why she wouldn't use her surname Fernandez-Versini for work.

VIEW GALLERY

Cheryl also previously kept her first husband Ashley Cole's surname

"It's just Cheryl because everyone seems to be having a hard time saying it," she told The Sunday People just weeks after her Mustique wedding.

A spokesperson added: "Cheryl's full name is Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, professionally she will be Cheryl."