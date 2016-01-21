'She's my rock': Peter Andre has said the sweetest things about Emily MacDonagh

Through thick and thin, Peter Andre knows he can count on his wife Emily MacDonagh. The Mysterious Girl singer has been calling Emily his "rock" ever since she supported him after his brother's death three years ago.

Speaking on Lorraine, Peter said: "I remember saying to her – 'cause I was a mess after my brother, as all my family were, and she was right there with me till the very end – I remember saying to her two months later, 'You've got two options, you either stick with me through this or let me go because I'm a mess'.

"I remember saying that. I couldn't function. Some families will understand; we're extra close as brothers. She said, 'Well there's no question, of course I'm going to stand by you and we're going to get you through it,' and she got me through it and that's why I always say she's my rock because that's how she was with me."

Emily MacDonagh helped Peter Andre mourn his brother's loss

Peter, who lost his brother to cancer, made the touching comments ahead of World Cancer Day. The 42-year-old has been flying the flag for Cancer Research UK ever since his brother's death and each year Peter aims to raise thousands of pounds for the charity through his Peter Andre Fund.

His doctor wife Emily, 26, has supported him every step of the way and even helped think up ideas for his different campaigns.

"The family are very supportive," Peter told HELLO! Online in the past. "What I really love is that this campaign is one of the ways that me and Emily feel very connected work wise because this is her field. I can pick her brains on ideas, and it's great."

"She was right there with me till the very end," the singer said

The couple, who married last July and have a two-year-old daughter Amelia, made a stunning return to the red carpet this year, attending the National Television Awards on Wednesday night. Peter and Emily coordinated in all-black outfits, with statuesque Emily looking gorgeous in a sweeping gown.

The lovebirds had plenty of reason to celebrate on the night; Strictly Come Dancing, the show that Peter competed in last year, was named the winner of the Talent Show category.

Gorge A photo posted by Peter Andre (@pj_andre) on Jan 20, 2016 at 10:30am PST

Emily, 26, stunned at the National Television Awards on Wednesday night

Proud husband Peter also paid compliments to his wife, taking to Instagram to upload a snap of Emily that he captioned "Gorge".

Following it up with more photos of the couple, Peter wrote, "Running late for NTAs :( Plse wait" and later on, "Great night so far.... Love from us :)".

Join Peter Andre and help beat cancer sooner by signing up to become one of Pete's Champions. There are lots of ways you can raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK's Peter Andre Fund. To find out more, please visit cruk.org/peteschamps.