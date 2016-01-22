Kristin Cavallari 'doing fine' after being hospitalised following car accident

Kristin Cavallari was taken to hospital following a car accident on Thursday. The former star of The Hills was travelling in Chicago when her car was struck by another vehicle, leaving her with minor injuries.

TMZ reports that none of Kristin's three young children were travelling with her at the time, and her husband Jay Cutler showed up at the hospital shortly after she arrived. Luckily the 29-year-old didn't sustain any serious injuries, but she is said to be "sore" following the collision.

Kristin Cavallari was involved in a car accident on Thursday

The crash follows a difficult few weeks for the star, whose brother Michael was found dead in December after going missing for several days. Kristin said her heart was "in a million pieces" following the death of her older brother, who disappeared the day after Thanksgiving.

Sharing a childhood photo of herself with her sibling on Instagram at the time, Kristin wrote: "Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I'm at a loss for words but know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP."

Kristin has been coping with her grief with the help of her husband Jay and their three children – Camden, three, Jaxon, 19-months, and two-month-old Saylor James.

The mum-of-three has had a rollercoaster few weeks following the death of her brother

The reality star welcomed her baby girl on 23 November and shared a sweet photo of her "little angel" on Instagram shortly after breaking the news of her brother's tragic death.

"My little angel, Saylor. She has been my light throughout this whole thing and has given me so much strength. Thank you baby girl for coming when u did," Kristin captioned the photo.

Kristin revealed her hopes for 2016 in a moving post over New Year, telling fans: "2015 brought my sweet, baby girl but it also took my brother's life. Hoping for no extreme highs and lows this year."