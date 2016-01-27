Find out why Zayn Malik cancelled his first ever solo TV appearance

Zayn Malik has disappointed fans after pulling out of his first ever solo TV appearance since he left One Direction. The 23-year-old was due to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday to promote his debut single Pillow Talk, but has had to pull out due to "scheduling issues", a rep has confirmed.

While Zayn was due to film the interview on Thursday night, a representative for the star has said he is too busy recording his album to appear.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Nov 7, 2015 at 1:38am PST

"Unfortunately there was a scheduling conflict as Zayn is currently in the studio completing his album," Zayn's rep said.

The Bradford-born star was set to join an impressive line-up on the BBC chat show, including Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and the cast of the new Dad's Army film, and is reportedly keen to get back on the programme in the future.

A source told The Sun: "This is a very last-minute decision from Zayn and his team. They have put it down to scheduling issues but this is an appearance that has been in the diary for a while now.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 24, 2016 at 12:16am PST

Zayn releases his debut solo single on Friday

"But it will spark talk of something being wrong behind the scenes. This appearance is a big deal to both Zayn and his fans. Graham and his producers are hoping they can get him back on in the future – but this being the week of his big solo career launch feels like the best time."

Zayn has not appeared on television since he quit One Direction in March, but has given magazine interviews in which he revealed that he is no longer in touch with his former bandmates. Speaking about their strained relationship with L'Uomo Vogue magazine he said: "I did try to reach out to a couple of people and they didn't get back to me, but then publicly, when they were asked questions about it, said they'd spoken to me and we were friends.

"But that's not the case, I tried to reach out and be their friend but they haven’t even replied to any of my calls and texts."