Harry Styles announces major comeback with long-awaited new album

Harry Styles has announced his triumphant comeback, four years after the release of his award-winning album, Harry's House. The 31-year-old shared that his newest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally., is set for release on March 6, in news that sent his fans into a frenzy.

The star posted a shot of the new album cover on Instagram, featuring himself standing in the bottom left corner in a blue T-shirt and jeans as he put glasses on his face. The backdrop is an open field at dusk with a disco ball hanging from the sky.

Music icons Lenny Kravitz and Tate McRae couldn't hold back their excitement in the comment section, with the "Fly Away" singer sharing several emojis and the Canadian pop star writing: "Yayyyyyyy."

"OMGGGGGG YOU'RE BACKKK!!!!" said another fan, while a fourth added: "The only news I want." Harry has been teasing a new project for weeks, and first sparked speculation of an upcoming album in late December when he dropped eight minutes of video footage from his Love on Tour show in Italy in 2023, titled "Forever, Forever".

See Harry accept a Grammy for his third album, Harry's House, below...

The words "We belong together" flashed on the screen as the video concluded, and the same phrase was seen on billboards around the world in January, including in New York City, Berlin and São Paolo.

He also launched a website, webelongtogether.co, which sent fans to a WhatsApp link where they received a voice note of the star singing, followed by the album announcement on Thursday. The new project comes four years after Harry's House was released to critical acclaim and commercial success.

He took home two Grammy Awards for the record, including Best Pop Vocal Album, and the coveted Album of the Year prize, beating out Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile and ABBA for the top spot.

Following the conclusion of his world tour in July 2023, Harry maintained a low profile, apart from occasional sightings, such as when fans spotted him running the 2025 Tokyo Marathon in March and the Berlin Marathon in September.

Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally. marks the British pop star's first album since the death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Harry was one-fifth of One Direction, one of the world's most successful boy bands, who got their start on The X Factor UK in 2010.

Harry and Liam were joined by Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in the group before going their separate ways in 2016.

"I am truly devastated by Liam's passing," Harry shared on social media in the days following his bandmate's death. "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it."

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve; he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

The "Sign of the Times' singer added that his heart broke for Liam's family, including "Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear," as well as "those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did."