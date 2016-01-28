Cheryl Fernandez-Versini arrives in Barbados for Kimberley Walsh's wedding

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini was in high spirits as she touched down in Barbados this week for best friend Kimberley Walsh's wedding. The 32-year-old posted a happy selfie on her Instagram account on Wednesday, which she captioned, "Just touched down in Ri Ri's (Rihanna's) town #Barbados #dataccentdoe," alongside bride and groom emojis.



Pouting Cheryl looks wide eyed at the camera in the snapshot, stylish as always in a blue buttoned top. The star has been faced with reports that her marriage to husband of 19-months Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini has come to an end, but that hasn't dampened her excitement for Kimberley and fiancé Justin Scott.

😳😍😘 just touched down in Ri Ri's town ❤️ #Barbados☀️👰🏼🎩 #dataccentdoe 👂🏼👌🏼 A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jan 27, 2016 at 1:24pm PST

Cheryl posted this fun photo after touching down in Barbados ahead of Kimberley's wedding

Cheryl jetted into Barbados with friend and former Girl Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts. Both ladies will act as bridesmaids for 34-year-old Kimberley on her big day, and Cheryl recently revealed how much she is looking forward to the wedding.



"It is a celebration of two people in love that we've all been a part of," she told HELLO! while attending Kimberley's hen do in London earlier this month. "And I am so excited to celebrate their love story."



It is not known the exact date that the Kimberley and Justin will tie the knot – but on Wednesday they were seen walking hand in hand to the local government offices to attend to the legalities. The longterm couple arrived in the Caribbean on Monday, along with their 16-month-old son Bobby and other family members.

Both Cheryl and Nicola Roberts will act as bridemaids for Kimberley

Kimberley put months of planning into their wedding day, but seemed to take it all in her stride. "I'm very chilled out about it," she previously told HELLO!. "The venue is booked, I have the dress, so the important bits are taken care of."



Kimberley and Justin got engaged in June after ten years together, with Justin popping the question moments after the arrival of their son. "We'd only just stopped crying from the joy and relief of finally meeting our baby, but that set us both off again. I was in bits," she admitted.