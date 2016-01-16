Cheryl Fernandez-Versini lets her hair down at Kimberley Walsh's hen do

Putting her marital problems behind her, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini enjoyed an evening out for her best friend Kimberley Walsh’s hen do. Despite starting legal proceedings to file for divorce, the former Girls Aloud singer seemed in high spirits as she made her way to London’s Cuckoo club for the party.



Highlighting her lean frame, the 32-year-old opted for a black lace crop top, bold leopard print trousers and a black jacket. Joining her at the club was bride-to-be Kimberley Walsh, who covered up in a large camel coat as she arrived at the venue, and Nicola Roberts, who sported a tight pink and blue peplum dress.

Cheryl looked increidble in a bold pair of leopard print trousers

Bravely putting her own marriage problems to one side Cheryl and Nicola will act as bridesmaids when Kimberley says 'I do' to boyfriend of 14 years, Justin, in a romantic Barbados wedding. "Kimberley sorted the date for her wedding age ago and Cheryl is going to be there to ensure the big day goes to plan," a source told the Sun, adding: "She’s played a huge part in the preparations and being involved had at least provided her with a bit of a distraction from her own troubles."



It is also believed that Kimberley has taken the non-traditional option and invited her two former Girls Aloud colleagues to join her on her honeymoon. Also joining them will be the Elf: The musical star’s one-year-old son Bobby.

The former Girls Aloud singer reuniting to celebrate Kimberley Walsh's up-coming nuptials

This is the second time that Cheryl has been out in public since it was revealed that she had separated from her husband of 18 months. On Thursday night, the X Factor judge stepped out to attend the launch of KOBOX, a boutique boxing gym in London. Although she hasn’t been seen much in public, the Fight For This Love singer has been posting several selfies on her Instagram page, keeping her fans up-to-date with her latest movements.