Iman breaks her silence following David Bowie's death

David Bowie's widow Iman has broken her silence for the first time since the Starman singer's tragic death in January. The 60-year-old, who was married to David for over 23 years, took to Instagram on Saturday to post a touching message which appeared to be thanking fans for their support.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Feb 6, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Iman has broken her silence following the death of David Bowie

"Love & Gratitude" read the post, shared with her 365,000 followers. Comments immediately began pouring in from fans who continued to share their condolences with the supermodel, as well as heartfelt tributes to David.

Iman is said to be staying strong in the wake of her loss, not least for the sake of the couple's 15-year-old daughter Alexandria. Her long-term friend Bethann Hardison previously told People: "She's fine. We're fine. It comes in waves, you know. He's a great loss – not just a loss as an artist, but as a human."

The world was shocked when the Space Oddity hitmaker sadly passed away earlier this year, following an 18-month battle with cancer. His son, Duncan Jones, took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: "Very sorry and sad to say it's true. I'll be offline for a while. Love to all."

David left an estate valued at around £70million, and according to his will requested that his fortune be left to Iman, Duncan and Alexandria.

VIEW GALLERY

David and Iman were married for over 23 years

The British icon was cremated on 12 January in New Jersey, a death certificate filed with the will confirmed. It was reported at the time that no friends or family were present, as he was said to have "wanted to go without any fuss" and not have a funeral in his honour.

However, in a statement shared on David's official Facebook page, his family confirmed they would be hosting a private memorial service in memory of the beloved star.

"The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved husband, father and friend," the statement read. "They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this most sensitive of times.

"We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the love and support shown throughout the world."