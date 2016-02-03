Brave Iman seen for the first time since David Bowie's death

David's Bowie's widow Iman has been seen for the first time since his death. The model was spotted walking her pet dog in New York on Tuesday, three weeks after the musician passed away following a secret cancer battle.

The 60-year-old, who was married to David for over 23 years, wrapped up in a chic black coat and jeans, while shielding her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

David Bowie's widow Iman has been seen for the first time since his death

Iman is said to be staying strong in the wake of her loss, not least for the sake of the couple's 15-year-old daughter Alexandria. Her long-term friend Bethann Hardison previously told People: "She's fine. We're fine. It comes in waves, you know. He's a great loss – not just a loss as an artist, but as a human."

It was revealed on Friday that David had left half of his £70million fortune to his beloved wife, along with the home they shared in New York. The rest will be shared between his son Duncan Jones, 44, and 15-year-old Lexi, who has also been left a home in upstate New York.

While Iman shared a number of photographs of her husband in the days leading up to his death, she has since maintained a public silence, with the family only speaking out to thank the public for their support and to confirm plans for a private memorial service.

VIEW GALLERY

David passed away in January after a secret cancer battle

Writing on the Starman singer's official Facebook page, David's family confirmed that he will be remembered in a service that pays tribute to a "beloved husband, father and friend."

"The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved husband, father and friend," the statement read. "They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this most sensitive of times.

"We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the love and support shown throughout the world."