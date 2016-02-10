Kristin Cavallari's brother's death ruled accidental

Kristin Cavallari's brother Michael passed away of hypothermia, it has been revealed. An investigation carried out by Utah's Grand County Sheriff's office ruled the 30-year-old's death to be accidental, after he crashed his car during freezing temperatures in a remote area of the state.

Michael went missing the day after Thanksgiving at the end of November. Soon after, his car was abandoned on a highway in Grand County, Utah, and his body was discovered two weeks later on 10 December.

My heart is in a million pieces. Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I'm at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP 💔 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Dec 10, 2015 at 1:42pm PST

Michael Cavallari passed away from hypothermia, an autopsy has ruled

Grand County Sheriff Steven White said they are waiting on toxicology reports to find out if Michael had any drugs in his system, but there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in his car. The Sheriff has suggested that perhaps Michael was walking to get help after crashing his car, but suffered from prolonged exposure to the cold temperatures.

"I don't know if he thought he saw lights or something and started walking?" the sheriff said. "We just don't know."

Kristin announced the sad news of her brother's death by releasing a statement in early December. She later told fans her "heart is in a million pieces" as she shared a childhood photo of herself and her older brother together.

VIEW GALLERY

Kristin said her "heart is in a million pieces" after her brother's death

"My heart is in a million pieces," wrote Kristin. "Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I'm at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP."

The Hills star has had a challenging few months and recently dislocated her elbow after being involved in a car crash in January. Kristin said the events she has been through have given her "such an appreciation for life", and she is getting through her difficult time with the help of her husband Jay Cutler and their three children – Camden, three, Jaxon, 21 months, and two-month-old Saylor James.