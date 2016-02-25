Declan Donnelly puts on a united front with wife Ali Astall

A moment of forgetfulness prompted speculation about his marriage this week, but Declan Donnelly laid those rumours to rest at the Brit Awards. The 41-year-old's wedding ring was firmly in place as he co-presented the live show with his on-screen partner Ant McPartlin, and afterwards he headed out to celebrate with his proud wife by his side.



Dec caused a bit of a stir at the weekend, when eagle-eyed viewers noticed he wasn't wearing his wedding ring on Saturday Night Takeaway. "I left it upstairs in the dressing room – I didn't think anyone would notice. It's only a tiny thing," he later told the Mirror. "There's no drama – thank god. There's nothing sinister."

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall at the after-party with Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa

Certainly Dec and wife Ali Astall looked happier than ever as they posed together outside the 'Warner Music Brit after-party. And the TV star has taken the incident in good humour; shortly before the ceremony kicked off, Dec poked fun at the rumours as he shared a photo of himself and Ant in their tuxedos. "Nearly ready for you. See you on the telly, (and I've remembered my wedding ring!)."



Ant and Dec were in the mood to celebrate after what was their last Brit Awards. The pair, who also presented in 2001 and 2015, told Digital Spy that they had so much fun at last year’s ceremony that decided to give it another go.

Dec poked fun at the rumours tweeting ahead of the Brits: "I've remembered my wedding ring!"

"But this is it. This is definitely it," Dec said. "This beginning of the year bit for us is so busy with Britain's Got Talent (auditions) and Saturday Night Takeaway, that it's too mentally busy for us. So it's just one more and then we'll hand it over to someone else," he added.



The pair also told the Mirror: "It's not an easy job so it needs to be somebody who is who is used to doing live TV, somebody who is able to think on their feet because it never always goes according to plan, so it needs to be somebody who is quite versatile… It's quite a difficult show to do."