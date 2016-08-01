Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams attend Lauren Silverman's birthday party

She made a triumphant return to The X Factor earlier this year and Nicole Scherzinger has slipped straight back into the role of Simon Cowell's right-hand woman. The singer joined the music mogul as he celebrated girlfriend Lauren Silverman's birthday at the weekend – and documented the night with a series of hilarious Snapchats.

Nicole, 38, Simon, 56, and birthday girl Lauren were joined by Robbie Williams and Piers Morgan at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood for dinner, drinks and a lot of laughs.

Lauren Silverman was joined by Piers Morgan and Nicole Scherzinger for her birthday celebrations

Sharing a group shot on Instagram, Nicole wrote: "Summertime laughs and good friends! Lovely birthday dinner at Chateau Marmont for the beautiful Lauren Silverman! @simoncowel @robbiewilliams so blessed!"

The former Pussycat Doll star couldn't resist getting Good Morning Britain presenter Piers, 51, to pose for some Snapchats, turning him into Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator with the help of a filter.

Piers shared the clip on Instagram, and added: "This is what happens when you party with @nicolescherzy in Hollywood."

Too much snapchat fun with @thepiersmorgan last night at Lauren's birfday🙌🏽😂💪🏽

A video posted by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Jul 31, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

No doubt the fun night out was a much-needed break from parenthood for Simon and Lauren, who are parents to two-year-old son Eric. Simon recently opened up about being a dad – confessing to being clueless at first.

He told The Sun: "The first seven or eight months of dealing with a baby, you just don't know what to do. And then suddenly one day everything changes. It's the most incredible thing."

Simon also discussed his friend and former X Factor co-star Cheryl and her relationship with Liam Payne, insisting she'll make "an amazing mum" one day.