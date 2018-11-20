I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East leaves Simon Cowell's record label Syco
Former X Factor star Fleur East, who is now starring in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has parted ways with Simon Cowell's record label,…
Simon Cowell is the British music and TV producer behind The X Factor and is also a judge on the programme. Following the success of The X Factor, his production company developed Britain’s Got Talent, a show open to all performers. The media mogul became a father in 2014 with partner Lauren Silverman.
Holly Willoughby has revealed that Simon Cowell told her that taking a job presenting This Morning would be a "big mistake". The presenter, who has…
Robbie Williams has revealed he was intimidated by media mogul Simon Cowell after meeting him in the nineties when his band Take That was starting…
Simon Cowell was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday – and it was a real family affair as he was joined by partner…
He's only four years old, but Simon Cowell's son Eric is already getting a taste of the high life. The youngster has just joined private member's…
David Walliams has poked fun at his friend Simon Cowell, mocking the X Factor judge for his love of cosmetic surgery. During a radio interview with…
With only a few months to go before Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screen with a whole new line-up, judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed who…
Simon Cowell's four-year-old son Eric looks adorable as he holds hands with Terri Seymour's three-year-old daughter Coco. In a photo posted by…
Simon Cowell was left laughing after his son, four-year-old Eric Cowell, stole the show during Tuesday night's Britain's Got Talent. The youngster…
Simon Cowell stayed quiet after his friend and colleague, David Walliams, pressured him into proposing to his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, during…
Simon Cowell will appear in Monday's episode of Loose Women, but he perhaps wasn't expecting to be joined by four-year-old son Eric during his…
Simon Cowell has admitted to having a facelift – and says the procedure "hurt like hell". The 58-year-old, who has always been open about his quest…
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden are known for having plenty of banter during their judging duties on Britain's Got Talent - but Simon may have taken…
Britain's Got Talent magician Marc Spelmann has spoken in depth about the "pure hell" he and his wife Tessa went through after she was diagnosed with…
Simon Cowell has opened up about what it was like to work on Britain's Got Talent during the aftermath of Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong's split,…
Simon Cowell has given his first interview on Britain's Got Talent since Ant McPartlin returned to rehab, publicly sending his support to the…
Simon Cowell has opened up about his son, Eric, and how he would like him to take over the business someday. Chatting on Lorraine about the…
Simon Cowell has opened up about meeting Prince Harry, and praised him on his future bride, Meghan Markle. While promoting the new series of…
Simon Cowell's record company, Syco Entertainment, has teamed up with the BBC for a brand new dance show. The programme, titled The Greatest Dancer,…
Simon Cowell's son Eric really is BFFs with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco! The youngsters were pictured enjoying a playdate backstage at the…