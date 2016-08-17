Ryan Lochte's Rio 'robbery' being questioned by police

Police investigating US swimmer Ryan Lochte's alleged robbery in Rio de Janeiro have found little evidence to corroborate his story so far, it has been claimed. Ryan and three of his team mates told authorities they were threatened with guns on Sunday after their taxi was pulled over by three men posing as officers.

Ryan was with Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen in a cab heading to the Olympic Village when the crime is said to have taken place.

Police investigating Ryan Lochte's 'robbery' have found no evidence to support the claims

He later told NBC: "We got pulled over, in the taxi, and these guys came out with a police badge, no lights, no nothing – just a police badge and they pulled us over. They pulled out their guns, they told the other swimmers to get down on the ground – they got down on the ground. I refused. I was like, 'We didn't do anything wrong so I'm not getting down on the ground'."

One of the robbers allegedly pointed a gun to Ryan's head before taking his wallet and their money. He added: "He left my cell phone, he left my credentials."

His attorney has since insisted Ryan has been "fully cooperative" with officials

A police official has since told Associated Press that they're unable to find the taxi driver or any witnesses of the offence, claiming that Ryan and his team mates failed to provide "key details" during police interviews.

However Ryan's attorney Jeff Ostrow has insisted the incident took place exactly "the way he described it" and claimed his client had 24-hour security in the days that followed. He said: "Ryan was a hundred per cent cooperative and fully available when they reached out to us for an interview. It doesn't behove Ryan and anyone else to make up a story."