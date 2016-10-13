Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Watch the global fan event here!

As the world eagerly awaits for the next instalment from JK Rowling's magical universe, Warner Bros. Pictures have invited fans to learn more about the wizarding world ahead of the cinematic release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HELLO! online will be live streaming the fan event, which takes place on Thursday evening, treating fans of the Harry Potter brand to a live Q&A with members of the star-studded cast, along with never-before-seen footage presented in London's IMAX theatre.

Eddie Redmayne - who plays main lead Newt Scamander - Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol) as well as director David Yates will all be taking part, whilst Colin Farrell and Jon Voight will be live from Los Angeles.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them fan event

And fans will be given a first-hand view of the Q&A session no matter where they are in the world, in the video above!

The global celebration will kick off on Thursday, October 13 from 8.30pm.

The film, which is set prior to the events of the Harry Potter series in 1920's New York City, follows magizoologist Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) after he accidentally releases a host of magical creatures and attempts to round them up before they wreak havoc in the city.

Described as an outsider and "a bit awkward", Newt was once a student at Hogwarts but was expelled for endangering human life with a beast.

It has already been announced that a second movie is already in the works. A brief synopsis for the darker sequel was recently released: "The second Fantastic Beasts movie moves deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances."