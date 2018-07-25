Everything you need to know about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Find out what to expect from the magical sequel

The second instalment of JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise will be released in November, and following the cast's appearance at San Diego Comic Con, Johnny Depp's live appearance as Gellert Grindelwald, and the amazing new trailer, we're ready to dive right back into the wizarding world of the 1920s. But what can we expect from the popular film's sequel? Find out everything you need to know right here…

The plot of Fantastic Beasts 2

According to the official plot synopsis, the second film will continue where the first film left off; with Grindelwald imprisoned after being captured by our hero, Newt Scamander. However, the evil wizard escapes custody and is determined to find new followers to have wizards rule over non-magical beings, including Muggles! Since Albus Dumbledore can't go up against Grindelwald himself, he sends his former pupil, Newt, to Paris to help him track the wizard down.

Eddie Redmayne plays Newt Scamander

Questions that need answering

The original film set up plenty of questions that we are hoping that the second film will answer in the five-movie franchise. For instance, while the first film mentions that Newt was expelled from Hogwarts after endangering another student's life, despite Dumbledore objecting to the decision, the film doesn't go into any great detail. It also hints at Newt's former flame, Leta Lestrange, and their friendship at school. It also hints at Newt's older brother, a war hero, who we already know will appear in the sequel.

What we discovered from the trailer

The new trailer premiered at the SDCC, and revealed plenty about the wizarding world. Beginning with a young Newt facing a Boggart at Hogwarts, the trailer has confirmed that the film will flashback to the magizoologist's childhood. The trailer also revealed the fate of Credence Bones, who appears live and well while travelling in a circus. Newt is sent to track down Grindelwald, once again running into his old friends, Tina, Queenie and Jacob along with his former flame, Leta Lestrange. The trailer also reveals Grindelwald gathering followers to rally behind his cause, and a face-off between the villain, Newt and Newt's older brother, Theseus. The trailer also shows Dumbledore looking at the Mirror of Erised and seeing Grindelwald, which could either allude to a desire to capture him, or hint at the pair's romantic relationship.

Jude Law and Johnny Depp appear in Fantastic Beasts 2

Who will star?

The film franchise has an all-star cast, with Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Katherine Waterston reprising their roles as Newt, Jacob, Credence and Tina, while Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz are making their debut in the new film as Grindelwald, Dumbledore and Leta Lestrange. However, casting wasn't with its difficulties, as some fans were upset over Johnny's role following accusations of domestic abuse from his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Addressing fan concerns, JK Rowling released a statement which read: "Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies."