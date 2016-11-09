Liam Payne asks fans for privacy amid ongoing Cheryl baby rumours

Both Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne have maintained their silence on rumours they are expecting a baby together – but this week, the One Direction star seemed to take a swipe at all the ongoing speculation with a cryptic post on his Instagram account.

Liam, 23, shared an image of a street sign labelled 'Liam lane, private', adding the caption: "Stay in your lane."

Liam Payne appeared to appeal for privacy in his latest Instagram post

While some fans speculated that he could just be referencing lyrics from the Twenty One Pilots track, Lane Boy, which include: "Stay in your lane, boy, lane boy", others were adamant it was a request for privacy for the high-profile couple.

His apparent plea came just a few hours after Cheryl shared some previously unseen photographs from a recent fan event – sparking yet more pregnancy speculation.

The images, which were taken at the launch of Cheryl's new perfume last month, were posted on the 33-year-old official Facebook page on Tuesday, with the caption: "Thank you to everyone who attended the signing."

Cheryl remained seated behind a desk at the launch, further fuelling baby bump rumours

However, it was quickly noted that Cheryl had chosen to remain seated behind a desk throughout the fan meet-and-greet, prompting speculation that she did so to conceal her supposed 'baby bump'.

"Looking like a bit of a pregnancy glow there Cheryl, not going to damper the rumours with above the stomach shots only. Look amazing though, really hope that you are carrying. Wish you well xx," one fan wrote alongside the post.

The 33-year-old made a highly-anticipated appearance on The One Show last week

"Whether she is pregnant or not she is blooming at the moment... something is certainly doing her the world of good," commented another.

Just last week, Cheryl made a highly-anticipated TV appearance on The One Show to talk about her new role with children's charity Childline. Many of her fans had hoped that the star would either confirm or deny reports of her pregnancy, but she chose not to address the ongoing speculation.