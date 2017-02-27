Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has plans to make babies if he doesn’t win 2017 Oscar: Watch!

Win or lose, it’s all good for The Rock! Dwayne Johnson is nominated of two 2017 Oscars, but taking to Instagram before he hit the red carpet on Sunday, February 26 he revealed his plans whether he’s successful at the Academy Awards or not. “It’s our biggest night of the year, live in front of the world, we’re going to have so much fun,” the Hollywood heartthrob said in a video taken at his gym. “I’m getting my pre-Oscar workout in right now, I wanna say congratulations to all my buddies who’ve been nominated,” he went on. “I’m incredibly honoured to be nominated twice tonight, I’ve got my lucky rock T-shirt on just in case we win,” he added.

Pre #Oscars workout and sweatin' in my lucky Rock shirt. In my world on #Oscars night, there are no losers. #BurgersOrBabies #EveryoneWins 😉💪🏾 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

“If we do win, I’m going straight to In-n-Out burger and I’m going to destroy burgers and fries as a celebratory victory. If we lose then I’m going to go home and make more babies!” he laughed. “On Oscar night, in the world of DJ, we all win.” Dwayne’s girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, might be interested to hear of his intentions! The couple are already parents to daughter Jasmine, 1, who was born in December 2015. The couple started dating in 2007 shortly after The Rock split from his wife Dany Garcia, with whom he shares a 14-year-old daughter Simone.

GALLERY: Our favourite celebrity dads

GALLERY: How the stars got red carpet ready

Dwyane and his daughter Jasmine

The proud dad is a hands-on father when it comes to his precious little girl. Last year he shared a very cute picture of himself changing his daughter Jasmine's nappy – thousands of miles up in the air. "Regardless of where we're at.. when #2 happens with my baby girl.. I'm the #1 man for the job,” he captioned the shot, taken mid-air.

Watch the video above.