Oscars 2017: Find out why Natalie Portman won't be attending the ceremony

Natalie Portman won't be showcasing her elegant maternity style at the Oscars on Sunday night. Despite being nominated for Best Actress following her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in JACKIE, the 35-year-old has explained that because of her pregnant state she will be giving the Academy Awards ceremony a miss this year.

"Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards," she wrote in a statement to Variety. "I feel so lucky to be honoured among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends."

The actress is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin, whom she met on the set of Black Swan. The couple are already proud parents to five-year-old son Aleph.

Notorious for keeping her personal life private, Natalie caused a stir on the Venice Film Festival red carpet last year when she unveiled her blossoming baby bump, looking the epitome of chic in a white Valentino gown. Since then the star has continued to floor fans with her elegant maternity style, including a gorgeous pale pink number she chose for the SAG awards.

The actress is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin

The brunette beauty has previously opened up about motherhood, admitting that it had played a key role in helping her to manage the pressures of both her work and home life. "[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress," she told The New York Times' T Magazine. "Because there's that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again."

Although the Garden State star will be absent from this year's Oscars, she is no stranger to Hollywood's most glamorous bash. In 2010 she won an Oscar for her role in Black Swan – and six years earlier, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Closer.

