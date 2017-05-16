Amber Tamblyn makes it a 'Sisterhood' reunion at her new film premiere: 'We've all come so far' By Tionah Lee

The sisterhood is still strong between Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera! The 34-year-old was joined by her friends on Monday to support her new film Paint it Black. Even though the ladies are used to glam nights out, this one in particular was to support the 34-year-old's directorial debut, their girl time is nothing out of the ordinary. “We like to FaceTime a lot and show each other our kids," Amber told HELLO!. "We talk about whatever and sort of catch up.”

Amber shared that their catch up sessions involve FaceTime and normal girl talk Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Since the final installment of the sisterhood movie in 2008, Amber has welcomed a daughter with her husband, David Cross. Alexis and her husband welcomed a son, and Blake has become a mother to two girls, James and Ines, with her husband Ryan Reynolds. “We’ve come so far from the girls we were,” she continued. “We were all 16. Life is amazing.”

Amber's film, based on the 2006 novel about two women who lose someone close to them, focuses on a healthy dialogue between women. Something she hopes to continue with her three-month-old daughter Marlow. “I think in the current climate world, it’s important to protect your body and have ownership of your body, especially if you're a woman," the mother-of-one shared. “I’m going to start teaching Marlow that young.”

Amber was joined by the full 'Sisterhood' at the Paint it Black after party at Fishbowl Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The girl power – filled premiere also included appearances from Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler. Amber’s sisterhood was completed when America Ferrera joined the girls during the SVEDKA-sponsored after party at Fishbowl. During the carpet, Amber shared that the girls' catch up sessions always double back to developing a third movie for the franchise, echoing the Superstore star’s comments from March. "It's an idea and a conversation," America told E! News. "I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We're very much a part of each other's lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing."