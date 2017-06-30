Lady Frederick Windsor takes starring role at Rosie Nixon's book launch The star, also known as actress Sophie Winkleman, read an except at the star-studded event

Lady Frederick Windsor – also known as Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman – stepped into the spotlight on Thursday for the official launch of Rosie Nixon's new book, Amber Green Takes Manhattan. The 36-year-old read an excerpt from Rosie’s second novel at the exclusive gathering, which was held Flemings Mayfair Hotel in London, and she had guests including Katie Piper, Kimberley Walsh, Izzy Judd and Giovanna Fletcher laughing out loud as she recited the funny sneak preview.

Lady Frederick Windsor and Rosie Nixon

It was a very special night for HELLO!'s Editor in Chief Rosie, and she was clearly overwhelmed by the support she received from friends and family. Speaking to HELLO! Online, Rosie said: "What a night! It was absolutely amazing to toast Amber Green Takes Manhattan in true HELLO! style at Flemings Mayfair Hotel last night. Lady Frederick Windsor, aka actress Sophie Winkleman, had us all in stitches with her brilliant reading from the book. And it was great fun to catch up with so many good friends, family and colleagues. I am blown away by the support my second novel has received so far, I had so much fun writing it - and just hope people will find it an enjoyable read!"

HELLO! Online bloggers Giovanna Fletcher and Kimberley Walsh with Izzy Judd

Taking to Instagram after the event, pregnant Katie shared a snapshot showing her with the author. "Brilliant evening with @rosiejnixon celebrating the launch of #ambergreentakesmanhattan We even had a sneak preview read to us," she wrote alongside. A number of other guests also shared snapshots from inside the exclusive event, with Kimberley sharing a selfie taken with Giovanna and Izzy, which she captioned: "Lovely meeting these two gorgeous ladies @mrsgiflecther @mrs_izzyjudd tonight @rosiejnixon's book lanuch of #ambergreentakesmanhattan."

Katie Piper was accompanied by her husband Richard