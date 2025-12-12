Exclusive: Giovanna Fletcher's non-negotiable Christmas rule with her 3 kids: 'It isn't a topic to skirt around'

With the festive season comes shop window displays draped in fairy lights that illuminate luxurious presents for friends and family, and parents helping their children post their wishlists to Santa and his elves.
Determined not to overlook the real weight of the occasion, Giovanna Fletcher has teamed up with the Baby Bank Alliance to help encourage donations of warm clothing and pre-loved items to be gifted to children over the festive period.
The Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host revealed her charitable work filters into her private home life with her husband, Tom Fletcher, and their three children, Buzz, Buddy, and Max. Speaking exclusively with HELLO! about her festive family traditions, Giovanna noted there is a delicate balance between gift-giving and gratitude over the festive period.
Christmas in moderation
"We get the kids to really think about what it is they want so that they don’t go overboard with the asks," the doting mother began.
"Although I would say gratitude is something we work on all year, not just at Christmas. Any parent who has ever left a zoo/event/aquarium/theme park will know the pull of the gift shop. Parents have to practise shopping with intent a lot! I’d rather give something they actually want at Christmas than buy a meaningless piece of plastic at each of those places," she relatably added.
As for Christmas Day, the family of five plans to take on the role of hosts for a family gathering, which will include a special tradition introduced by her sister, Giorgina Falcone. "My sister made us print out some Christmas carol lyrics a few years ago, so now we always sit around and have a song along!" she revealed.
Paddington celebrations
Their Yuletide celebrations will mark the end of a busy year for Giovanna and Tom. The former welcomed stars such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Keira Knightley and Davina McCall on her podcast, while the latter celebrated the premiere of Paddington the Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London, for which he wrote the music.
Following rave reviews on opening night, Giovanna gushed about her husband's success, admitting she was left in tears when watching the show for the first time. "Tom has worked so hard on this project, but I think it’s a testament to the brilliance of the show that when you’re watching, you’re only thinking about Paddington and his story.
"I cried straight away. It’s beautiful. And the theatre magic just melts your heart," enthused the doting wife.
On the night of the premiere, Tom also explained to HELLO! what it meant to him to witness his work come to fruition. He said at the time: "I'm feeling very excited, a little bit nervous, but just so proud to have played a part in this amazing show."
Nerves aside, the 'All About You' singer had already received the royal seal of approval back in November 2025, when he introduced Paddington to the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Royal Variety Show.
He described the moment as "surreal," but added that "it went down very well". So much so that he has extended a theatre invitation to the royals. "Who knows! Hopefully at some point they'll make it to the theatre to see it," said Tom.
The famous bear has a special history with the royal family, having appeared in a sketch with the late Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
Hopes for the New Year
This is not the first time the couple have crossed paths with royalty. Reflecting on some of the most iconic podcast guests she's welcomed on Happy Mum, Happy Baby so far, Giovanna admitted she is pleased that her candid conversation with Princess Kate in 2020 has shone a light on childbirth.
"I also used hypnobirthing techniques, so it was great hearing about her own experience. It’s crazy to think that conversation was five years ago. Hypnobirthing has become more widely talked about over the last decade," said Giovanna, who went on to reveal that several other guests have also left a lasting impression.
"They all stick with me, and I feel so honoured that people come and share what they do. Davina McCall was on a few months ago, and we talked about the fact that there are so many parts of a woman’s life where she feels lost and alone - mostly thanks to hormones. The most important thing is that we all talk!"
Giovanna has no plans to slow down in the New Year. Speaking about future guests she would love to welcome to her podcast, she said she's hoping 2026 could bring more candid conversations with James Van Der Beek about his "real family values," and Pink on her "amazing" methods for juggling work and family life.
Find your local baby bank here, or donate to the Baby Bank Alliance today.