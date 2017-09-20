Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter to her mum Serena Williams has shared a beautiful letter to her mother

Serena Williams has shared a touching, heartwarming letter to her mum, thanking her for being "the role model I needed" while she was growing up. The Wimbledon champion shared a snap of herself next to her baby daughter, Alexis Olympia, on Instagram along with a snippet of the letter, while sharing the full version on her fiancé Alexis Ohanian's website, Reddit.

Serena shared a photo of herself by her baby girl, Alexis

The letter read: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day… Mum, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman."

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017

She concluded: "Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, mum, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly."

People were quick to praise the letter, which also spoke about body positivity, with one writing: "Your strength and courage is remarkable. You are a hero to many, especially me. Watching you throughout your career and the way you handle the different obstacles you face only encourages me to be better. You're going to be an awesome mum because you're already an awesome role model." Another added: "You've been an inspiration and role model to me since I was a kid. And I know I'm not the only woman who looks up to you. Alexis is very lucky to have you as a mother."