Serena Williams showcases toned abs after weight loss – see her then and now photos

Serena Williams showcased her slimmest figure yet in a selfie taken in her bathroom mirror while the tennis star brushed her teeth. She appeared laid-back in the shot, which saw Serena dressed in a simple gray tank top and dark gray boxers with her hair pulled back behind her shoulders.

The 44-year-old has been open about her weight loss transformation and how GLP-1 medication assisted her in losing the baby weight she gained during her pregnancy with Adira in 2023. GLP-1s work to decrease appetite and are often given to diabetes patients to help manage the disease.

She lost more than 34 lbs after deciding to take the medication. Serena's struggle to lose weight despite her high fitness level and healthy diet spurred her to make the decision.

© Instagram Serena showcased her slim figure in a candid mirror selfie

"I am a very good use case of how you can do everything – eat healthy, work out to the point of even playing a professional sport and getting to the finals of Wimbledon and U.S. Opens – and still not be able to lose weight," she told Women's Health.

"[GLP-1 medication is] not a shortcut. It's not a copout. This is just another tool to support my health journey."

"I would never take a shortcut to living a healthy life. It's really about using the tools available to you to support your health. That's why it's so important to be transparent with my story." See Serena's then-and-now photos showcasing her incredible transformation.

1/ 8 © AFP via Getty Images Early days Serena has been a staple on the tennis scene since the '90s, going on to become one of the most successful and decorated players of all time.



2/ 8 © Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Fashion forward The A-lister always had a daring, bold and flirty style on the red carpet.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Boss babe Serena won the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant with her first daughter, Olympia, proving that she could do anything.



4/ 8 © WireImage Back in action The athlete was back in action mere months after giving birth to Olympia, although she found it hard to adjust to new changed figure. "I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," she told People of her postpartum body. "It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at."

5/ 8 © Getty Images Baby on board Serena fell pregnant with her second daughter, Adira, towards the end of 2022.



6/ 8 © Getty Images for The Recording A Postpartum After Adira was born in August 2023, Serena still struggled with the baby weight, and turned to GLP-1 medication to help. "I just thought, gosh, I don't know if I would ever be able to get back to where I needed to get to," she said.



7/ 8 © Getty Images for Baby2Baby Weight loss journey Serena began to lose weight while on the GLP-1 medication, and showcased her slim figure in bodycon-style dresses.

