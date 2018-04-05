Patrick Kielty shares rare photo of dad Jack who was murdered during the Troubles The Northern Irish comedian paid tribute to his dad on Instagram

Patrick Kielty has paid tribute to his late father Jack, who was killed during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Taking to Instagram, the comedian uploaded an old photo of his father and wrote: "Our Dad x Here's to the future..." The post comes after Patrick starred in a BBC programme titled My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, in which he spoke about his father's murder.

The show explored the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement 20 years after it was signed in 1998. Patrick revealed that he voted in favour of the peace deal, even if it meant that the three men convicted in connection with his father's death would be freed.

"Our Dad x Here's to the future..." Patrick wrote

His followers were quick to praise Patrick for the eye-opening documentary. "Great documentary. Really informative and so brave. Thanks for the insight and sorry for your loss," one fan wrote. Another commented: "You did a brilliant job in the documentary about your home. I'm sorry for your loss. I remember seeing the news about your Dad's killing but had not associated it with you. The programme was well balanced and thought provoking. I like your approach to the difficulties and wish that so many more people are like you."

MORE: Cat Deeley shares rare epic photo with Patrick Kielty at wedding

The show started with Patrick returning home to County Down, Northern Ireland. He said: "My name is Patrick Kielty. I don't live here anymore, but I was born and raised in Northern Ireland. When I was 16, my father was shot dead by paramilitary gunmen. He was one of thousands of innocent people killed during the Troubles – the 30-year civil conflict that turned this place into a war zone.

Patrick's father was murdered by paramilitary gunmen

"In 1998, ten years after my dad was killed, a deal known as the Good Friday Agreement brought an end to the bloodshed. Hundreds of paramilitary prisoners were released, including my father's killers."

MORE: Patrick and Cat's adorable son Milo is the cutest!

During the show, Patrick, 47, revealed how the IRA approached his uncle at the graveyard, asking if they wanted revenge. But Patrick said his family were not looking for any form of retaliation. "Everyone wants to believe that their loved one died for a cause. My dad died for nothing," he said. "He wasn't a political figure, he wasn't taking a stand, he had a building firm, he employed both sides… He was just doing the right thing." Of his father's killers, he added: "I can't forgive them. But whether or not these people are in jail, it's not going to bring dad back."