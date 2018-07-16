Serena Williams' husband feared she would die after childbirth – see emotional post Alexis Ohanian shared a touching post on Instagram

Alexis Ohanian has revealed his worst fear – that his wife Serena Williams was going to die after giving birth to their daughter last year. The Reddit co-founder took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to Serena, saying that he couldn't be prouder of the tennis champion despite her loss in the women's final of Wimbledon on Saturday.

He revealed: "Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive – 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final." He congratulated this year's female champion Angelique Kerber on her victory, before adding: "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon – she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Serena was beaten by German star Angelique at the final on Saturday, which was attended by her close friend Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge. The two royals cheered on Serena from the Royal Box on Centre Court, with Meghan looking visibly dejected after her friend's defeat. Speaking after the match, Serena said: "For all the mums out there, I was playing for you today, I tried. Angelique played out of her mind. She's an incredible person and a really good friend so I'm really happy for her."

Alexis shared a powerful photo of his wife

The tennis champion suffered life-threatening complications after she welcomed her daughter in September. The 36-year-old had to undergo an emergency C-section, which resulted in blood clots in her lungs. Her scar ruptured due to coughing and she was taken into surgery, but when doctors opened her up, they found a large hematoma in her abdomen. She returned to surgery to have another procedure to prevent more clots in her lungs, and was bedridden for six weeks following the birth.

Serena was defeated by Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final

After her Wimbledon semi-final win against Julia Görges last week, Serena admitted: "I almost didn't make it to be honest. I remember I couldn't even walk to my mailbox, so it's definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final. So I'm taking everything as it is and just enjoying every moment."