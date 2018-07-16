Kate Middleton shows off stunning push present on day out with Prince William The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked loved-up at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge made a very sunny appearance over the weekend, attending the final day of Wimbledon with her husband Prince William. Kate looked gorgeous in a vibrant yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana and had the perfect accessory to match – her push present! William is thought to have gifted the stunning citrine ring to Kate after she gave birth to their third child, Prince Louis, in April.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Kate, 36, wore her new piece of jewellery on her right hand, while she kept her iconic blue sapphire diamond engagement ring and her wedding band on her left hand. The Duchess also accessorised her £805 designer dress with a gold necklace and earrings set from Asprey London.

Take a look at Kate's Wimbledon style over the years:

Loading the player...

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was first spotted with her dazzling citrine ring in May, when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. The Duchess had just given birth to Louis three weeks prior to the nuptials, and showed off her new jewel on her right hand at the ceremony. The stone was a particularly fitting gift; reflecting the power of the sun, citrine encourages fullness of life, fresh beginnings and new pursuits.

When she gave birth to Princess Charlotte in May 2015, Kate was gifted a pair of green tourmaline, green amethyst and diamond earrings from Prince William. The set, made especially for the Duchess by one of her favourite jewellers Kiki McDonough, is estimated to have cost £3,000.

MORE: Louise Redknapp shares rare photo with both sons

Kate gave fans a glimpse of her citrine ring

Kate has been keeping a relatively low-profile since Louis' birth, but all eyes were on the Duchess last week as she attended the christening of her baby boy. William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were making their first official appearance as a family of five with little Louis, who remained fast asleep during the 40-minute private ceremony.

MORE: Princess Eugenie is a big fan of this £30 bronzer

The Duke and Duchess watched the men's single final at Wimbledon

Kensington Palace have since released the most gorgeous photos of the new Cambridge baby. The official set of portraits, which were taken by royal photographer Matt Holyoak in the Morning room of Clarence House, have delighted royal fans. One particularly sweet photo showed the family posing together, with Kate doting on her newborn. The pictures proved so popular that the following day, the palace released an additional portrait of Kate holding baby Louis, who flashed the biggest gummy grin at the camera.