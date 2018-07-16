Loose Women's Denise Welch makes exciting announcement The TV presenter took to social media to share the news

Loose Women recently welcomed back Denise Welch after a five-year break, and the TV presenter has now revealed some even more exciting news! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Coronation Street actress shared a photograph of herself proudly clutching onto a first edition copy of her new book, The Mother's Bond, to announce that it is out next month. "Hot off the press!! My second novel ‘The Mothers Bond’ is out in August. I’m very proud of it and I hope you’ll enjoy it!! @littlebrown @millieseaward@curtisbrownbooks #novels #fiction#northeast #lies #adoption #betrayal #llove#family," she wrote besides the photo. Denise's fans were excited by the news, and many took to the comments section to congratulate the star. "Congrats you legend," one wrote, while another said: "Cannot wait for this Denise!" A third remarked: "I didn’t know you wrote books!" Denise's new book is described as a "hard-hitting" novel, and focuses on a woman whose past comes back to haunt her when the son she gave up for adoption appears in her life out of the blue.

Denise Welch with her new book, The Mother's Bond

As well as her book announcement and presenting comeback, Denise has also been making headlines following her impressive two stone weight loss. In June, the 60-year-old mother-of-two showcased her fantastic figure in a series of bikini photos taken during her holiday in Turkey. Over the past few years, Denise has turned her life around having given up drinking, and has lost the weight as a result of her improved healthy lifestyle. The star shared a motivational post online to encourage others, captioning it: "It’s never too late to turn your life around!! @lighterlife #groups #cbt#crookedthinking #maintainingweightloss#2stone #5yrs."

Denise has also gone on an incredible weight loss journey over the past few years

During her return to Loose Women, Denise opened up about her battle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking. "My main thing in five years is I got married and I got sober," she revealed, after sharing that she stopped after smashed up her flat after a night out, and realised that she didn’t want her now-husband to see a side of her that she "didn’t like".