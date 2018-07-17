Jake Quickenden opens up about relationship with Love Island's Daryelle Is Jake Quickenden in a relationship with Darylle Sargeant?

It has been reported that Jake Quickenden has struck up a relationship with Darylle Sargeant, who was dumped from the Love Island villa after a brief relationship with Adam Collard. However, the Dancing on Ice winner has now spoken out about the rumours, telling HELLO! that the pair are simply "mates", could . He said: "Every girl I'm spotted with now will be linked to me, I'm surprised I'm not linked with Lorraine after being at a premiere with her last night. Me and Darylle are mates but who knows what could happen."

Jake has responded to rumours

According to reports, Daryelle first met Jake at the Dreamboys press night, and the pair attended a party celebrating what would have been Jake's late brother Ollie's 25th birthday in Scunthorpe on Sunday. Jake shared a snap of himself with his mum at the party, writing: "Today we celebrate my little brothers 25th birthday he’s been gone six years in September and my mum is the strongest person I know @lisaquickenden I will drink for the both of us today bro... I love and miss you so much but I know you are with me every step I take."

Jake was in a long-term relationship with fiancé Danielle Fogarty before the pair split back in May. Speaking about the split on Lorraine, Jake explained: "Obviously like me and [Danielle] liked to remain private. Just right now we're having a bit of time apart. We're kind of dealing with ourselves and work and being busy." He spoke highly of his ex-fiancee, adding: "I've got so much respect for Dan and her family… I was with her on Monday, we still talk and I still love her to bits." He hinted that it wasn't the end of their relationship, adding: "Sometimes you've got to go away to come back."

