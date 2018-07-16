Danny Dyer cries every night watching Love Island Danny Dyer gets teary while watching Dani in the Love island villa

Danny Dyer gets misty-eyed while watching his daughter Dani compete in Love Island, her mum Jo Mas has revealed. Chatting to Caroline Flack about his reaction to watching her on the show on Aftersun, she explained: "He cries a lot, all the time. He misses her." She added that the EastEnders star might be jealous of Dani's beau, Jack, joking: "I think he's a might jealous. Oh yes, very jealous."

Dani and Jack are fan favourites on Love Island

Jo, who shares three children with Danny, also revealed her opinion on Dani's salesman boyfriend, saying: "I like Jack. I really like the fact he can sell a pen, pens are really big in my house. Love the fact he can make a bed. I'm never going to get a call from Dani saying there's a big pile of washing or that he hasn't made the bed. That's a yes then." The actor has previously spoken about his daughter's decision to join the show. Chatting to Piers Morgan on Good Evening Britain, he said: "I didn't want her to do it, I've never seen it before but you fear as a father.... What it is, it's entertainment, right? It is what it is. It's a game show. 50 grand at stake and Dani's going to win it... I cannot moan as a father. She hasn't put a foot wrong... We're watching it unfold and it isn't that bad Piers."

Jo opened up about how she and Dani initially kept her involvement in Love Island as a secret from her dad, saying: "We both discussed it, she had all her meetings and I said to Dani, because she was really worried, she said 'Dad's not going to approve of it.' I said, 'Don't worry about Daddy, he's not going to know. The football will be on. Nobody watches Love Island. You'll probably get kicked out in a week. Have a great time. Go and see the family in Majorca.'"

