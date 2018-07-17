Coleen Rooney confirms exciting family news! The Rooney family are heading to America!

Coleen Rooney has confirmed that she is moving to Washington D.C with her four children to be with her husband, football star Wayne Rooney. The news comes shortly after Wayne, 32, revealed he has signed a new £300,000-a-week contract with DC United. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, proud wife Coleen could not contain her excitement as she shared her plans to relocate. "Wishing our Daddy and my Wayne all the luck, happiness and success in America!!! It's a move we are going to do as a family," she tweeted.

Coleen Rooney has confirmed that she and her family are leaving the UK

The mum-of-four added: "Leaving England with so many trophies and also as England and Man Utd's all-time Top goal scorer is a massive achievement!! It hasn't been done for years and you did it!!!" The couple, who married in 2008, are proud parents to four sons; Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and four-month-old Cass. Over the years, the pair have been through their fair share of ups and downs, but have continued to keep a united front.

Last month, Coleen and Wayne celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone, the fashion designer paid tribute to her footballer husband by posting different collages, giving fans a peek at some of their best memories together. "Today we are celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary!!! Time goes so quick... so many great times together to remember," Coleen wrote. She previously opened up about how she makes time for her partner, telling The Mirror: "We'll have date nights, we go to the cinema, it will depend on what we've got on throughout the week. I've got a good support network around me, so we do get time to ourselves."

