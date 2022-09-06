Coleen and Wayne Rooney 'sell former Cheshire home for £3.7million' – inside photos The Rooneys have moved into a £20million house in Cheshire

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have reportedly quietly sold their former Cheshire home, several months after they moved out to their jaw-dropping £20million mansion nearby.

The couple's five-bedroom house is said to have sold for £3.7million back in May, after they decided they no longer had reason to keep it once they were settled into their new property.

Wayne and Coleen had bought the plot of land for £1.5million back in 2005 and built their family home, which had a gym, swimming pool, cinema and a five-a-side football pitch. But their new property is even bigger and better, and boasts everything from a swimming pool, steam room and hot tub to horse stables, a wine store and a snooker room.

Fans were often given glimpses inside Wayne and Coleen's former family home on Instagram, keep reading to see where they used to live…

Coleen and Wayne showed off the very grand hallway on her three eldest sons' first day at school. The trio stood at the bottom of the luxurious staircase which was positioned in the centre of the hall and featured a wooden bannister and plush grey carpet. Cream floor tiles and grey walls kept the room neutral, and the couple added some personal touches with framed black-and-white family pictures.

The kitchen has black worktops with a wraparound breakfast bar and sink. Cream wooden cabinets feature glass-fronted doors to showcase glasses and a selection of framed photos.

There are small dark grey mosaic tiles above a huge Wolf stainless steel double oven, the perfect spot to cook up a feast for their growing family.

The kitchen boasted a large glass chandelier and even a TV screen in the corner showing CCTV footage to keep the family safe.

The family's dining room was transformed into the boys' home school, with one of their sons sitting at the black glossy table for a maths lesson. The table is lined with leather chairs, and a console table is positioned against a wall in the background.

The dining room has windows looking out to the garden, with a large mirror and candles resting on top of a console table next to the wall.

Another more formal dining area has dark grey walls and a sleek glossy cabinet next to the wall that has a table lamp and ornaments resting on top.

The kitchen has a neutral colour scheme, with wooden cabinets and a glass wine fridge where Wayne and Coleen can chill their drinks. A wooden children's table has also been placed in the room, along with a Paw Patrol chair.

A living room area has light walls and tiled flooring, with a cream studded armchair and foot stool, and doors leading out to the garden where the children have an impressive play area.

This photo from Kit's second birthday celebrations offered a glimpse inside the family living room, which has a large plush velvet corner sofa, big enough for all the Rooneys to relax on. And just like any toddler, it appears that Kit is a fan of Peppa Pig!

The Rooneys appear to go all out at Christmastime! This tree is adorned with owls, pine cones, baubles and butterflies in complementing tones of white and silver, perfectly chosen to co-ordinate with their silver photo frames and metallic accessories on the console table.

The couple also have an office that their eldest son has been using for his lessons, with a dark wooden desk and a computer where he can work, a black-and-white print on the wall and blinds hanging at the window.

The garden has a patio area running across the back of the house, with an outdoor dining area and gas heaters.

The family home had a large private garden where their young children can play, as well a spacious driveway and entrance, offering Wayne, Coleen and their offspring peace and privacy away from the public eye.

Coleen and Wayne have a large upholstered bed with metallic fabric on the headboard and plain white bedding in their room. We love the matching family PJs!

