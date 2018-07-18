Rio Ferdinand says the sweetest thing about girlfriend Kate Wright following World Cup stint The couple have been together for over a year now...

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright have finally been reunited following the footballer's stint at the World Cup. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the dad-of-three heaped praise on his girlfriend for "holding" his family together while he worked with the BBC in Russia. "Baaaaaack with this [emoji]. Thank you for being this strong and wonderful woman you are while holding things together at home with the kids while I've been grafting," he said in the caption. "There would have been loads a smiles, laughs and tears between you all but already I can see the bond between you all is stronger."

Rio Ferdinand has thanked his girlfriend Kate Wright

He added: "They are filled with happiness now, and a big part of that's down to your love and hard work you put into them every day. [heart-shaped emoji] you x." Former TOWIE star Kate has been bringing joy to him and his children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six over the past year, following the tragic death of Rio's wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015. Rio, 39, has been dating Kate since 2017 and in September, the reality TV star announced that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the footballer and his three kids.

MORE: Kate Wright shocks fans with dramatic hair transformation

Loading the player...

In May, the former footballer took to the stage to accept a BAFTA TV award for his documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, which was made to highlight his grief and journey as a parent following the death of Rebecca. Fighting back the tears upon accepting his award, Rio paid a touching tribute to his kids before thanking his "beautiful" girlfriend. "Those people lacking in character in confidence, it has encouraged to give them a voice. This documentary has given something to my three kids," he shared. "This documentary has propelled me forward into a period of happiness where my kids are happy I've got a beautiful girlfriend. Thank you, BBC, thank you very much."

MORE: Inside the most lavish footballer's houses