Chris Hemsworth shows dancing skills in beautiful video with wife Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky showed off their playful relationship on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth proved himself to be the world's greatest husband after sharing a sweet video of himself teaching his wife, Elsa Pataky, some salsa moves to celebrate her birthday to the popular song, Despacito. The Avengers: Infinity War star, who competed in Dancing with the Stars back in 2006, captioned the sweet video: "Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should've given myself one too. Happy Birthday love @elsapatakyconfidential #danceismylife #salsa4life."

Chris showed off his dance moves with Elsa

The pair enjoyed a weekend away in Spain to celebrate Elsa's birthday, and also visited a vineyard together. Elsa shared a snap of the pair posing together, and wrote alongside it: "Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!" Chris shared a sweet snap of the pair on the beach, with Elsa playfully covering his mouth, and wrote: "There comes a time in every relationship when only so much wisdom can be passed on, this was that moment, I had passed on so much knowledge to this vessel and her cup was full so she needed to quiet the beast for a moment and allow it to sink in. Your loss honey, but I'll be here waiting when you need to hear my stories some more. Love you."

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth's adorable dad video features Miley Cyrus

The dad-of-three recently opened up about spending time with Elsa when the pair co-starred in Horse Soldiers. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "It felt like a little holiday, you know? Because the kids stayed in L.A. and Elsa and I got to go to Albuquerque, [New Mexico] for a week and kind of work together and hang out. That period for us was a great opportunity to just kind of hang out."

READ: Chris Hemsworth shocks fans with picture of 'youthful' mum