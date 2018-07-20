Sir Rod Stewart reveals eldest children have bad feelings towards his absence during their childhood Sir Rod Stewart admitted that he had to be on tour often to pay off his debt

Sir Rod Stewart has opened up about how his two eldest children, Kim and Sean, had "bad feelings" towards him as he spent much of their childhood on tour. Speaking candidly about his eight children while on Lorraine, he said: "I've got two youngsters, eight children altogether. I plan my tours around the kids' holidays. So this weekend we're all off to Florida where I start a US tour, during their holidays. That won't go on forever as they'll say I don't want to go tour with dad."

Rod opened up about his children

He added that Kimberly, 38 and Sean, 37, didn't appreciate him going on tour when they were children, explaining: "The oldest two, Kim and Sean, I was on tour so much they didn't really see so much of their dad and there was some bad feelings about that. I explained, 'Listen, your dad wasn't out there partying every night, I was working my bum off, because I was in debt to the tune of about $1million.' I had to work my way out of debt."

Speaking about touring, the 73-year-old admitted he wasn't ready to quit any time soon, saying: "Everything has to come to an end eventually. But, the thing is, I enjoy it so much. To get up there on the stage and send people home happy, hopefully, it's a gift from god, it really is." The singer is also releasing a new album, and spoke about how he has written songs that "a lot of parents will identify with". He said: "I think at my age you can't write songs like Hot Legs and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy anymore so you dig a lot deeper and you write the truth. The single that's coming out is called Didn't I and it's about parents that are worried about their kids and drugs. I think a lot of parents will identify with it."

