Penny Lancaster's multi-generational photo with Rod Stewart's tiny grandchildren

Penny Lancaster was ever the doting grandmother on Tuesday when she shared a beautiful photo featuring her grandchildren.

Taking to her Instagram account, the English model, 54, shared a gorgeous family photograph featuring her two boys, Allistair, 20, and Aiden, 14, whom she shares with her husband Rod Stewart and three of her adorable grandchildren.

Penny has four grandchildren through her husband Rod Stewart's older children: Louie and Elsie, who are Rod's son Liam Stewart's children. Otis who is the son of Ruby Stewart, 38. Meanwhile, Delilah is the daughter of Kimberley Stewart, 46.

Sharing a photo of all those involved wearing matching pyjamas, Penny wrote: "One of my most treasured and magical Christmases. So blessed to have the love and laughter of family so near, especially when they are normal so far. Life’s busy serenade can sweep us up, while time so easily slips away. Coming together is the most precious gift of all [pink love heart emoji]."

© Getty Penny and Rod with their two sons Allistair and Aiden

Ruby and Liam are based in the US, so it's no surprise that Penny was delighted to have them under one roof for the holidays.

Penny's family Christmas

Penny couldn't have been more ready to celebrate Christmas with her family. Just days before the big day, she told HELLO!: "I'm very, very excited because Grandma is coming into play here. We have two of Rod's older children from America coming over to spend the whole Christmas with us, with their little ones. So we've got two two-year-olds and a nine-month-old, and I cannot wait."

"I've booked a lot of Christmas experiences local to where we live in Essex, there's a steam train ride, and there's a lit-up garden area with Father Christmas and all of that kind of thing. I've dressed the bedrooms all up with candy canes… I can't wait.

Penny shared details of her family Christmas while at HELLO!'s Christmas party

"I love to go to the Christmas carols on Christmas Eve and even join in on pulling some of the bells on the way in and singing 'Silent Night' with all the lights off and just the candles."

As well as his aforementioned children, Rod is the doting dad to Sarah, 62, Renee, 33, and Sean, 45.