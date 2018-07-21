Katie Piper just went for a stroll in her bikini and her body looks incredible The mother-of-two is enjoying a well-deserved holiday

Katie Piper is currently enjoying a sun-drenched holiday in a plush resort in Algarve, Portugal with her family and the 34-year-old sent Instagram followers wild with her latest snap – which showed off her impressive bikini body. Pushing a buggy and wearing only a terracotta two-piece, the TV star captioned the snap: "Walking into the weekend like…" with a series of emojis. She added: "Temperature is 33 here @martinhal today, only outfit needed is my bikini and trainers!" Fans were quick to comment on the jaw-dropping snap, with one writing: "WOW! Looking good girl!" another agreed, adding: "You look absolutely amazing." The body confidence ambassador wore her blonde locks in a high ponytail As she showcased her golden tan.

Katie enjoyed the sunshine in Portugal

Many of her 691,000 Instagram followers have been interested in how the charity founder lost her baby weight (she gave birth to second child Penelope in December) and Katie has actually teamed up with weight-loss guru TerriAnn Nunns to launch a diet and fitness guide called The Healthy Happy Mum Plan.

Loading the player...

The plan involves following a diet of 1,500 calories per day, within an eight-hour eating window. She has also been taking part in gentle exercise and said: "When I have the odd hour to myself, I use that time to focus on me, which I haven't felt guilty about and don't think you should too," she wrote on Instagram. "I used some of that time to get help and motivation from a personal trainer, but my daily exercise regime has been focused around my home workouts from @thehealthyhappymumplan."

MORE: Katie Piper stuns in bright red high street outfit

The busy mother-of-two has hectic schedule right now, especially after announcing her new project. Katie, 34, is known for her fabulous fashion collection and Want That Trend and has recently revealed the brand are now releasing matching mother and daughter clothes. How cute! Speaking to HELLO! The TV star explained: "We've created a cool addition to my maternity range, which is matching clothes for mums and daughters." She excitedly added - "I can match with Belle! I've always wanted to have little girls like this and sharing these moments together, for me, is what it’s all about."

READ: ﻿Katie Piper exclusively introduces her baby girl Penelope Diane to HELLO!