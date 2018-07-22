Victoria Beckham smiles as she poses for fun photo with Cruz The mother-of-four was spending some quality time with her youngest son

Victoria Beckham is known for her trademark pout, but the doting mother-of-four couldn’t resist smiling over the weekend while she hung out with her youngest son Cruz. The former Spice Girl posted a fun photo of the pair together on Instagram Stories, which showed them posing in front of a mirror dressed in their summer outfits. Victoria looked chic in a white T-shirt and jeans with black heels, while Cruz wore a tropical coloured shirt over a vest, which was teamed with chinos and trainers. "Anyone else think Cruz and I look like an advert for summer?" she asked her followers.

The Beckham family have been giving fans holiday envy this week, having jetted off to Montenegro. David and Victoria have taken all four of their children, and are staying in five-star hotel Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, which offers stunning sea views and privacy away from the public eye. The family holiday comes just two weeks after David and Victoria celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a romantic mini-break in Paris.

It is also particularly significant for their eldest son Brooklyn, 19, who has been reunited with his family after deciding to leave his prestigious university course at Parsons, New York. The teenager is thought to have been homesick and so decided to come home to London. According to The Mirror, he will now focus his attention on photography internships. He has already secured a "terrific" opportunity with "a prestigious photographer".

The Beckhams have been on holiday over the summer holidays

Brooklyn was also in the UK in time for his little sister's birthday. The Beckhams celebrated Harper turning seven at the beginning of July, and held a party for her, which was attended by family members from both David and Victoria's sides. These included Victoria's sister Louise Adams and her four children, and David's sister Joanne Beckham and her baby daughter Peggy. It looked like everyone had a wonderful time, and the festivity featured pony rides, personalised balloons and a show-stopping unicorn cake.