The Beckhams' holiday destination revealed – and it's only 2 hours from the UK It's an increasingly popular holiday destination

The Beckhams are known for their luxurious holidays, often jetting off to far-flung destinations like the Maldives and Turks and Caicos Islands. But the family have travelled a little closer to home for their latest summer holiday, flying just over two hours from the UK to Montenegro and Croatia.

The retired footballer and his family chose the perfect destination for their stay in Montenegro; the small island and five-star hotel resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, which offers stunning sea views and privacy away from the public eye.

The Beckhams have been on holiday in Montenegro

The seaside hideaway has beautiful beaches and traditional accommodation including cottages and suites. It's likely that the Beckhams opted for the Sveti Stefan Suite, which has a private swimming pool and expansive terrace with sea views similar to the photo posted by David on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

A one-night stay in the suite costs from €6,053 (around £5,380) per night – small change to the Beckhams! And they appear to have been making the most of their time on the picturesque island, spending their days on the beach and trying out watersports like paddleboarding and taking a boat trip off the coast, as well as floating around in the sea on a giant swan inflatable.

The family stayed at Sveti Stefan

Victoria was particularly amused when David slid off the kitsch inflatable into the sea, sharing a video of the moment and adding the caption: "Embarrassing dad slide. No wonder they sailed off and left him!" The fashion designer also shared a photo of Harper and David swimming together in the sea, writing: "Harper loves her daddy."

The family holiday comes just two weeks after David and Victoria celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a romantic mini-break in Paris. The Beckhams have also enjoyed holidays in Miami, Los Angeles and Canada in recent months, as well as ringing in the New Year in Turks and Caicos Islands.